October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Excluding skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cause of cancer in women, and the third leading cause of cancer death in women. The harsh reality is that we have all been affected by breast cancer, either personally or in a close family member or friend.

Although there are several different types of breast cancer, the standard of care for treatment is typically some combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Women who have hormonal involvement will also be prescribed medication to address this. The success of these treatments typically hinges on how early the cancer is diagnosed, as cancer which has spread throughout the body has a much worse prognosis.

For this reason, being proactive in terms of screening (e.g., routine breast exams and mammograms) is very important. In addition, I believe strongly that nutrition, supplementation, exercise, stress reduction, and a keen eye toward limiting harmful environmental exposures is critical in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. This well-rounded integrative approach, which embraces both conventional and natural therapies, is the future of breast cancer management!

For more information about breast cancer, as well as other cancer types and anticancer strategies, please check out my bestselling book and podcast at cancersecrets.com.

