This month, we celebrate cancer survivors as part of National Cancer Survivor Month. For those of you who are reading this who are cancer survivors: congratulations!
Surviving a cancer diagnosis is a significant accomplishment.
Despite the media attention given to the number of people diagnosed with cancer, as well as those who die from cancer, I believe we should also focus on cancer survivorship. It is estimated that there are over 15 million cancer survivors in the United States. Due to significant advances in research and education, many people who are diagnosed with cancer are beating the disease.
I am very proud of the fact that I have many cancer survivors in my oncology practice. I can attest to the significant amount of hard work on the part of patients, as well as medical personnel, required to beat cancer. It truly takes a team of dedicated people to achieve that level of success, and my staff and I are honored to join our patients in their cancer journeys.
If you are a cancer survivor, keep up the good work! Stay motivated in your quest to keep cancer at bay. For cutting edge cancer information, please check out cancersecrets.com to learn more about my bestselling book and award-winning podcast.
