Clients who come to Hydralive Therapy® don’t have the same set of symptoms. While some come to cure a hangover from having partied too hard the night before or a holistic wellness overhaul, others come with chronic ailments. Some of these could be arthritis, hypertension, asthma, migraine, seasonal allergies, fibromyalgia, cancer, or chronic fatigue syndrome. Clients also come in for supplementary concerns like stress and depression.

IV therapy is an effective treatment for a variety of human health and mental ailments. By customizing an IV therapy with the right mix of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, detoxifiers, and other supplements for each client, our trained professionals can create a perfect formulation that will target and address his/her unique situation and needs.

The IV therapy cocktail we customize for you will be delivered intravenously, directly into your bloodstream, so none of the nutrients lose their potency and you receive maximum benefits in a very short time. If some medication or health issue is reducing your ability to absorb nutrients properly, IV therapy will make sure that your body is getting all the nutritional support it needs to function properly.

While walk-ins are always welcome, we encourage you to book an appointment. If you are a first-time guest, please feel free to call our Hydralive Milton location at (407) 359-4815 or visit our website at www.hydralivetherapy.com/milton if you have any questions. When booking a same-day appointment, please allow one hour notice.