From every brick and mortar mall to mobile marketplaces to magazines in the grocery aisle, advice and solutions for better skin health abound. But for brighter, clearer skin, there is still no substitute for a dermatologist.

What the online retailers and magazine articles have in common is a relatively limited supply of ingredients to help your skin. As much as we might wish that an over-the-counter make-up, toner, concealer, or wash could be a skin cure-all, acne is a condition that often extends below the surface where only prescription medications can reach.

There has been progress in our ability to treat acne with over the counter ingredients. In 2016, adapalene became the first medication since the 1980s to be approved for over the counter use in fighting acne. Adapalene is a retinoid, which as a class is the mainstay of most acne therapy. The fact that a formerly prescription-only retinoid is on the market has increased the ability of patients with very mild, shallow acne to self-treat effectively and avoid a trip to the doctor. Along with benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, glycolic acid and sulfur, retinoids can remove superficial oil, decrease oil production and inflammation and often lead to unclogged pores and a reduction in shallow acne. Most of these ingredients can lead to problems with dry, peeling skin when overused, so either online research or a visit with a dermatologist is still usually necessary to use these products effectively.

For deeper and more severe acne, over the counter topicals are rarely sufficient. As a dermatologist, I get frustrated when commercials show photos of people with severe acne obtaining clear skin with the use of over the counter products. A disclaimer often reads that the results “may not be typical.” What the disclaimer does not mention is that wasting time on these products can cost patients precious months or years when they could have been on appropriate therapy. Patients whose severe acne goes undertreated and uncontrolled often develop scars that are either life-long or cost thousands of dollars to microneedle and laser away. Severe acne may not be a “skin emergency” but it is an issue that needs to be quickly addressed because prescription medication is available that can beautifully clear acne and prevent scarring. An important principle is that it is much easier to prevent scarring in the first place than it is to address scarring after it has taken place.

How do you know if your acne is severe? Because scarring is the complication we are most commonly trying to prevent, the important question is: are you developing any scars from your acne? If the answer is yes, then your acne should be promptly addressed by a professional. If your acne does not seem to be causing any scars or permanent blemishes, then you are probably safe to continue trying over the counter remedies, with the caveat that some inflamed acne lesions can lead to delayed scarring that is not visible in the first months after they resolve.

Your dermatologist has an amazing array of tools and strategies not available by magazine. For females, medication that blocks certain androgens can help with hormonal and jawline acne. Topical dapsone can treat inflammatory acne. Many clogged pores and excessively oily complexions need prescription-strength retinoids, stronger than the adapalene currently approved for over the counter use. Topical and oral antibiotics help control bacteria. And the list of therapies goes on. For stubborn, resistant, severe or chronic acne, isotretinoin (known commonly as Accutane®) really is a wonder drug. It gets a bad rap because it is powerful, has side-effects and has been the subject of lawsuits, but properly used it is the most effective medicine available and can actually completely cure acne. With other medications, the strategy is to clear one’s acne until the patient grows out of the acne on his or her own. With isotretinoin, five to seven months of therapy often leads to a complete cure.

