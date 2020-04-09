In a statement issued March 16 the American Dental Association, called on dentists nationwide to postpone non-urgent dental procedures for until the end of April or later in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Our office will follow those guidelines but we will be available by phone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to follow social distancing measures, including by working from home and limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people. The time period according to the White House's guidelines, which Americans were told to follow, is set to expire April 30th.
Concentrating on emergency and urgent dental care only during this period will allow dentists and their teams to care for emergency patients and reduce the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments.
How do I know what is considered a dental emergency?
Here’s a guide to what you can reschedule for a time when your dentist has resumed normal operations, and what you should consider an emergency. If you’re not sure whether your dental care need counts as an emergency, call us at 470.288.1152. We can help decide if you need to be seen immediately.
1. Dental care you can reschedule for another time:
• Regular visits for exams, cleanings and x-rays
• Regular visits for braces
• Removal of teeth that are aren’t painful
• Treatment of cavities that aren’t painful
• Tooth whitening
2. Dental care that you should have taken care of immediately:
• Bleeding that doesn’t stop
• Painful swelling in or around your mouth
• Pain in a tooth, teeth or jaw bone
• Gum infection with pain or swelling
• After surgery treatment (dressing change, stitch removal)
• Broken or knocked out tooth
• Denture adjustment for people receiving radiation or other treatment for cancer
• Snipping or adjusting wire of braces that hurts your cheek or gums
• Biopsy of abnormal tissue
Even during this outbreak, it’s important to maintain good oral hygiene habits.
As usual, we always welcome new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment to have your oral health evaluated and receive an accurate estimate for your treatment, give Roswell Dental Care a call at 470.288.1152.
