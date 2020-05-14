What to do if the IRS sends as stimulus check to a dead person.
I got the call today. A client who lost his mom in the past 2 months due to natural causes (not COVID) received a direct deposit for his deceased mother today.He called my office to ask what he was supposed to do with it. He figured he couldn’t keep it. I confirmed that he was right. But how do we get it back to the IRS? I looked it up. Here is what the IRS website says to do if your deceased loved one receives a stimulus check.
If the payment was a paper check:
- Write “Void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check.
- Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.
- Don’t staple, bend, or paper clip the check.
- Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.
If the payment was direct deposit or a paper check that was cashed:
- Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below.
- Write on the check/money order made payable to “U.S. Treasury” and write 2020EIP, and the taxpayer identification number (social security number, or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check.
- Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.
Mail it to (I recommend using a method that includes a tracking number):
Atlanta Refund Inquiry Unit
4800 Buford Hwy
Mail Stop 112
Chamblee, GA 30341
