A hospital stay can make you anxious. You want tests and procedures ordered quickly, and results right away. If there’s an emergency, you expect – and deserve – immediate attention. You want answers and reassurance, and so does your family. Thankfully, at Wellstar North Fulton and 75 percent of other U.S. hospitals, we have hospitalists addressing all these important needs.
If you’re my age or older, you probably remember a time when your family doctor would visit you at the hospital. During the 1990s, some of these physicians realized they preferred focusing only on hospital patients, and the term “hospitalist” was born. If you’ve been in the hospital during the last decade, you’ve probably been seen by a hospitalist: a physician who has dedicated his or her career to caring for hospital patients. Most hospitalists do not have their own practices; instead they work only in the hospital, and are available 24/7.
The trend toward hospitalists has grown; today, there are more than 60,000 in the United States, and it’s one of the fastest growing specialties. The reason for that is clear: Hospitalists improve quality outcomes, reduce length of stay and create many best practices for inpatient care.
It makes sense to have doctors solely dedicated to hospital patients. They give their complete attention to hospitalized patients, working closely with surgeons and other specialists. They communicate with primary care physicians, keeping them up to date on their patients’ care. Hospitalists are there to deal with emergencies and questions, and they know our hospital and all its departments. That means they can easily order tests, consult specialists and adjust care plans.
Hospitalists are also great resources for families. They facilitate family meetings, and are on site to answer questions and address concerns.
No one looks forward to a hospital stay. But hospitalists, like the outstanding Wellstar North Fulton team led by Bhavi Purohit, M.D., make being in the hospital better.
