The Memory Center Atlanta is the most unique and comprehensive community for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Devoted specifically to memory care, our expertly designed program meets the challenging conditions of an aging brain with a caring, interactive community. We understand a diagnosis of dementia does not mean you or your loved one stops living, rather it means finding new ways to live by helping them maintain an active and meaningful lifestyle.

Our residents enjoy music, dancing, live entertainment, art, gardening, - even outings, pet therapy and religious services. Enjoy a drink in the Chattahoochee Tavern, grab a movie in the Fox Theater or ice cream at the Bull Dog Café. All residents experience socialization and activities accessible across all levels of dementia.

Even those who need 24/7 care benefit from life at The Memory Center. Overseen by our medical director, who specializes in the field of geriatric healthcare, our team of Licensed Practical Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants provide the best 24/7 care.

Don’t let a crisis determine where your loved one receives care. If you are considering memory care, we encourage you to explore options as early as possible. Take the time to ask questions, tour and include your loved one in the decision-making process. Transitioning to memory care early ensures the best quality of life with daily socialization and engaging activities designed to meet the needs of you or your loved one.

Get in touch - ask us a question or schedule a tour of The Memory Center Atlanta to learn more about how our team provides a seamless transition for your loved one into their new home. Located at 12050 Findley Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097, less than ½ mile from Medlock Bridge Rd. directly behind Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Call today, (770) 476-3678. www.thememorycenter.com/communities/atlanta