When a stroke strikes, minutes matter. Roswell-area residents are fortunate Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, a Primary Stroke Center (PSC), is close by. Being a certified PSC means strict standards, set by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, have been met. The PSC designation signifies excellence in stroke care, and better outcomes for stroke patients.
But North Fulton Hospital provides more than quality care for the specialized needs of stroke patients. General neurosurgery services, including complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery, are offered by two experienced neurosurgeons who recently joined the hospital’s Neurology team: Arthur Grigorian, M.D., and Basheer Shakir, M.D.
Dr. Grigorian is a dual-trained neurosurgeon, performing traditional, open surgery, and less invasive endovascular neurosurgery, which involves threading a catheter through blood vessels to conduct procedures.
“For example, a brain aneurysm, a bulge in a blood vessel, can sometimes be repaired by inserting a catheter in an artery, usually in the groin,” explained Dr. Grigorian. “Through the catheter, a coil is placed into the aneurysm, causing the blood to clot, and the aneurysm to be destroyed.
“We’re planning to enhance our operating room capabilities to allow us to perform these specialized, hybrid procedures,” he said.
Dr. Shakir is a neurosurgeon with additional expertise in minimally invasive and complex spinal surgery. “I treat issues originating from the bottom of the skull to the tailbone,” said Dr. Shakir. “Some of my patients with neck or back pain have already undergone surgeries that didn’t resolve their discomfort,” said Dr. Shakir. “Patients come to me with pinched nerves in their arms or legs, and sometimes they’re unstable on their feet. I use motion- and muscle-preservation technology to restore function and get them back to enjoying their lives.
“Minimally invasive surgery is kinder and gentler,” he said, “with faster recovery, less time in the operating room and less pain medication. There usually is a solution to resolve patients’ pain.”
For more information about Wellstar Medical Group Neurosurgery, contact 770-664-9600.
