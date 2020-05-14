At Wellstar, we know many people are anxious about the COVID-19 outbreak. But medical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes or other serious health issues don’t stop during a pandemic. While we are on the frontline fighting COVID-19, our expert medical team is still equipped to safely treat patients with other life-threatening conditions.
According to the American Heart Association, hospitals nationwide are experiencing a major drop in emergency calls for serious medical issues such as heart attacks and strokes. However, the lower volume in calls may point to an alarming trend: people with life-threatening conditions may be afraid to go to the hospital during the outbreak.
Wellstar Cardiologist Dr. Hunt Anderson addressed the issue and urged people to seek medical attention in the event of an emergency.
“If you are experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency such as a heart attack or stroke, don’t delay treatment. Avoiding calling for help or going to the hospital may only cause your symptoms to worsen,” Dr. Anderson said. “At Wellstar, we are ready to provide safe, quality care and protect you from infection. It’s important to do your part by getting help—and we’ll make sure to keep you safe.”
Don't Delay, Get Help Right Away
Don’t take a chance with your health. If you are experiencing the warning signs of an immediate medical emergency such as a heart attack, stroke or other serious condition, call 911 right away. Emergency medical symptoms include:
• Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath
• Chest or upper abdominal pain or pressure
• Fainting, sudden dizziness, weakness
• Numbness or drooping in the face
• Numbness or weakness in the arm
• Changes in vision
• Difficulty speaking
• Confusion, slurred speech, difficulty walking
• Changes in mental status or unusual behavior
• Any sudden or severe pain
• Uncontrolled bleeding
• Severe or persistent vomiting or diarrhea
• Coughing or vomiting blood
• Suicidal or homicidal feelings
• Unusual abdominal pain
Keep in mind, medical emergencies are just as serious for children as they are for adults. Don’t delay care if your child is experiencing any of the following:
• Fracture
• Head injury
• Gastrointestinal (GI) obstruction or severe abdominal pain
• Acute asthma
• Pulmonary issues
• Diabetic emergency
• Severe allergic reaction
• Seizure
Waiting to get help for you or your child may result in worsening symptoms, permanent damage or, in extreme cases, even death.
To learn more about emergency care during COVID-19, visit wellstar.org/call911.
We’re Here to Protect You
At Wellstar, the safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. Our team of dedicated healthcare professionals provide quality and safe medical care to adult and pediatric patients every day.
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Wellstar facilities have put additional measures in place to protect you from infection. For details about how Wellstar is ensuring the safety of patients and team members at our locations, visit wellstar.org/call911.
For more information and helpful tips, visit wellstar.org/COVID-19 or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
