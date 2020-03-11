What is Microcurrent?
Small electrical pulses that trigger a firming and tightening response to skin. The skin is reeducated by micro current stimulus. This stimulation becomes a cumulative effect, thereby each procedure makes the skin’s appearance smoother, firmer, and more resilient. Microcurrent gives tired, wrinkled, and dull skin a more youthful vibrant appearance.
Current + Frequencies
Low levels of current work in synergy with the body’s own biological current to address the visible signs of aging. This creates a fullness to the skin and helps restore a more youthful and vibrant appearance.
Proven Research
Studies have shown that microcurrent treatments increased collagen thickness in connective tissue by 10% and the number of blood vessels and circulation increased by 35%.
Microcurrent Features
• Non-invasive
• Smooth forehead
• Lift eyebrow
• Tighten under eye area
• Contour cheek bone
• Accentuate Jawline
