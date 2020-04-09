By the time you are reading this article, many of you have settled into a new-ish nornal. We hope you are finding joy in the small things that surround you and maintaining good self-care. In these unprecedented times, we are all called to reconnect with our priorities and realign ourselves. We at NFS thank all of the medical professionals who are at the front lines of this disease pandemic. We wish you and your families the utmost safety and owe you a debt of gratitude. We are also grateful for our economic system- including the legislation, banks, CPAs-- for their fervor in helping to restore small businesses.
At this time North Fulton Smiles remains closed for routine dental care and maintenance. We are open for emergencies on a need basis. If you are experiencing a dental emergency — as defined by pain, infection swelling, excessive bleeding — please call our office at (770)569-0613. You will be instructed how to contact Dr. Bhat directly. We shall triage your concern and deliver care in the office as necessary.
For those concerned with being off track with their care, we will do our level best to accommodate you immediately after it is safe to return. We are monitoring the communications of the practice, so please feel free to contact us via phone or email northfultonsmiles@gmail.com. Please follow us on FB or Instagram @ North Fulton Smiles for updates and tips. We are here for you.
One quick and easy tip: let the last thing that touches your teeth be water. Meaning, after eating a meal or after every snack or soft drink or juice, swish your mouth with water for at least 30 seconds as you would with mouthwash. It will help loosen food between teeth and help with plaque control. Of course brush twice and floss before bedtime.
Be well.
770-569-0613
