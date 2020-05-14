Losing one or more teeth doesn’t have to spell the end of your healthy, beautiful, natural-looking smile. At Roswell Dental Care, we’ve rejuvenated many patients’ smiles and protected their oral health for future years with dental implants.
Did you know … if you happen to lose just one tooth due to gum disease, decay, or trauma, neighboring teeth will shift, potentially causing a change in the way your teeth fit together. This could create pain and affect enjoyment of your favorite foods. It could also cause a change of facial structure and, depending on the location of the tooth loss, cause difficulty speaking. For most people, a gap in their smile also means a sharp decline in self-esteem.
At Roswell Dental Care, we have an excellent way to get you off the slippery slope and return you to your best oral health … and it’s by placing a dental implant.
An implant is a replacement tooth root and crown that permanently replaces the lost tooth – or teeth.
Here are a few of the numerous benefits to dental implants …
Save your smile. By getting implants immediately after tooth loss, you can prevent bone loss and maintain – or even improve – your facial appearance.
Enjoy eating your favorite foods just like you did with your natural teeth (or maybe even more). Pain or discomfort won’t get in your way!
Speak clearly. Since implants don’t slip, click, or shift, you’ll deliver your next speech or have a one-on-one conversation with well-founded confidence.
Restore self-esteem. With a complete smile, you are much more likely to share it with those around you.
Easy care. There are no special instructions for caring for your implant(s). Your excellent home care and regular professional hygiene visits are all you need.
When properly cared for, implants can last for many years. . Dental implants have a success rate of 98%. Risk factors that can affect longevity are related to poor homecare, irregular dental appointments, and illnesses such as diabetes.
We ALWAYS welcome new patients! Please call 678.802.8576 today to book your consultation or to ask any questions about our practice.
Yours in excellent dental health,
Dr. David Remaley and Dr. Destinee Hood, your Roswell dentists
