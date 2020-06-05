From children to seniors, people of all ages may be postponing important health visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Wellstar health experts, it’s more important than ever to protect the health of you and your entire family.
“At Wellstar, we know other health concerns don’t stop during a pandemic,” said Wellstar Chief Surgical Officer Dr. William Mayfield. “During this time, staying safe and healthy should be top on your priority list, including taking care of the medical appointments and procedures you may have been putting off for later.”
Dr. Mayfield added, “Don’t be afraid to visit your local hospital or medical office for treatment. Our expert medical team is trained to safely treat patients of all ages for their health needs.”
Be Your Family’s Health Advocate
Whether you are a parent, relative or friend, it’s important to advocate for the wellness of your loved ones. Challenge every member of your family to take charge of their health every day, such as telling kids to speak up when they’re feeling sick or helping an elderly parent schedule elective surgery that will help them heal.
During COVID-19 and beyond, getting healthcare can help everyone live their healthiest life and may prevent more serious issues in the future. Remind your loved ones that it’s safe to put healthcare back on the calendar—and don’t forget to make time for your own medical care, too.
Wellstar hospitals, health parks, urgent care centers and medical offices are open so everyone can get the healthcare they need, safely. As we continue to move forward during COVID-19, remember to:
- Make primary care a priority. Don’t delay pediatric visits or routine wellness checks (like mammograms or colonoscopies) that can catch more serious illnesses early.
- Get emergency care immediately. If you or a loved one is experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency such as a heart attack or stroke, call 911 right away.
- Take advantage of urgent care. Children and adults of all ages should get immediate care for accidents and injuries that just can’t wait but are not a life-threatening emergency.
- Don’t delay diagnostic testing. Our state-of-the-art imaging centers offer all types of radiology services such as MRIs, CT scans and ultrasounds.
- Speak with specialists. Throughout each one of our more than 120 specialties—including cardiology to oncology to neurology—our knowledgeable experts provide specialty treatment to patients of all ages.
- Keep surgery on the schedule. We offer many safe inpatient or outpatient options at our hospitals and health parks, whether you or a loved one needs an elective, complex or urgent surgical procedure.
Safe Care Starts Here
At Wellstar, we are committed to providing the best and safest care for patients of all ages. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Wellstar locations have put additional measures in place to keep you and your family safe.
For details about how Wellstar is ensuring the safety of patients and team members, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
