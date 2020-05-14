As Georgia and other states across the nation begin to reopen, many people may be concerned about how to safely move forward as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Returning to society requires everyone to work together. As more businesses and public spaces open their doors, it’s important for us to continue to practice social distancing and daily preventative health measures.
Wellstar Chief Surgical Officer Dr. William Mayfield weighed in on the issue, sharing advice to stay healthy and safe during this transition time.
“As Wellstar begins welcoming patients for all types of medical services, we continue to practice the extra precautions that keep patients safe under our care,” Dr. Mayfield said. “It’s also important for people to remember to exercise caution when they leave their homes, and continue to social distance, wash their hands often and disinfect high-touch surfaces.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several ways to help you and your family stay safe as the state reopens:
• Create a cleaning routine. Continue cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces in your home such as light switches, doorknobs, phones and sink faucets.
• Follow best practices for better health. Practice preventative health measures like frequent handwashing (for at least 20 seconds) and laundering dirty clothes often.
• Keep your distance. Whenever you enter a shared or public space, maintain a safe distance of six feet between yourself and others.
• Be safe outside your home. Be sure to wear a cloth face covering when going out in public places like the grocery store.
• Take steps to reduce your risk. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home if you feel sick. If you aren’t feeling well, stay inside to help keep others healthy. However, if you are experiencing an immediate medical emergency, get help right away.
As more time passes after reopening, safety recommendations may adjust or change. For the most updated information, please visit cdc.gov.
Safe Care for the Whole Family
At Wellstar, we know just how important it is to protect your and your loved ones’ health today and every day. Our hospitals, emergency and trauma departments, urgent cares, health parks and office locations are open and ready to provide healthcare to Georgia.
Whether you need an elective or complex surgery, specialty medicine services, a routine checkup, imaging or urgent care, Wellstar is here to provide quality, safe medical treatment. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our locations have put additional measures in place to protect you and your loved ones from infection.
Together, we can take the first steps toward the future. At Wellstar, we’re open for business—and ready to care for you.
For details about how Wellstar is ensuring the safety of patients and team members at our locations, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
