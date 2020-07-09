As Georgia experiences rising COVID-19 cases, many people may be concerned about how to protect their health as the pandemic continues. During this time, it’s important to keep practicing safety measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.
According to Wellstar health experts, COVID-19 is still prevalent across the state – and how the community reacts can make a difference.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact the nation and our communities here in Georgia, we must work together to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Chirag Patel, Wellstar Medical Director of Population Health. “Many people may be experiencing ‘COVID fatigue,’ but mitigating community spread is a long-term and important effort. Now more than ever, making small changes to our routines – such as social distancing and wearing a mask or cloth face covering in public – can help prevent the spread of infection.”
Dr. Patel also empowered people to set an example for their loved ones. “Be a good role model to the people around you by following safety protocols. Encourage your friends and family to do their part to protect their health too.”
COVID-19 Safety Checklist
As more businesses and public spaces reopen, smart safety practices can help prevent the spread of infection and protect high-risk individuals during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared several ways to stay safe:
• Wear a mask or cloth face covering in public. Remember to wear a cloth face covering when in close proximity to others. Check mask policies for local businesses before you go and follow their protocols to protect yourself and others around you.
• Keep your circle small. Avoid group events or gatherings with more than ten people.
• Play it safe. Maintain a safe distance of six feet between yourself and others in public.
• Follow best practices for better health. Practice preventative health measures like frequent handwashing (for at least 20 seconds) and covering coughs and sneezes.
• Be smart about your plans. When possible, visit shared spaces during slower times to avoid crowds and limit contact with others.
• Promote healthy habits at home. Avoid sharing common household items and wash dirty clothes often.
• Take steps to reduce your risk. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Create a cleaning routine. Continue cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces in your home such as light switches, doorknobs, phones and sink faucets.
• Stay home if you feel sick. If you aren’t feeling well, stay home to help keep others healthy. However, if you are experiencing an immediate medical emergency, get help right away.
Safe Care for Everyone
Wellstar Health System is committed to providing the best and safest care for patients of all ages. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Wellstar locations have put additional measures in place to keep you and your family safe.
For details about how Wellstar is ensuring the safety of patients and team members, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
