Repairing broken, damaged teeth is at the heart of modern dentistry, allowing millions of people to have the smiles they want. Damaged teeth can be incredibly detrimental to our self-image. Teeth that are stained or starting to yellow prematurely age us and create an overall less attractive appearance. Repairing damaged teeth is typically done using three methods all offered by Roswell Dental Care—porcelain veneers, dental implants, and dental bonding—all of which help restore and brighten smiles.

Porcelain Veneers

We utilize the most updated technology available, one of which only 20% of the dental practices have upgraded to this technology. A computerized digital scan of the patient’s teeth is first made which helps create porcelain veneers customized to each patient. No more gooey, messy impressions! Temporary veneers are used between treatments. After the temps are removed the custom veneers are bonded to teeth’s surface for immediate, visible improvement.

Veneer Candidates

Patients with moderate to severe yellowing or stains across the surface of the teeth are great candidates because they repair and strengthen the surface. Veneers also can repair teeth that are crooked or fixing large gaps between teeth.

Dental Implants

Teeth with extensive damage may need more than just surface treatment. Some teeth may be so damaged as to need replacement, which is where DENTAL IMPLANTS come in. Dental implants replace teeth that are damaged and restore functionality for a beautiful, naturally healthy smile.

Dental Bonding

Similar to veneers, DENTAL BONDING uses a process that targets the surface of the teeth to create a bright, beautiful smile again.

Dental bonding is a quick process with minimal downtime. After choosing the correct shade for your teeth, the surfaces of the teeth are lightly etched and brushed with a bonding liquid that keeps the resin adhered to teeth. This resin is sculpted, molded, and hardened with a special light.

