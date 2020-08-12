These are strange and sometimes confusing times indeed for our world and our community, but we at North Fulton Smiles have always looked for the silver lining.

While being open to proudly serve our patients for the past two months, we have realized a few things. Our community wants good health for themselves and their families. People want to feel like they belong. People want to feel moments of normalcy when very little of it exists around them. People want to connect with good friends and family. We all need that. While maintaining our priority of delivering great service with the highest standards of health and safety, we at North Fulton Smiles continue to welcome our existing patients as well as new patients with open hearts and are delighted to have the opportunity to treat them. We appreciate the trust they continue to put in us. As we move forward and return to whatever our new normal will look like, we feel a continued responsibility to serve our community and provide the care they expect and deserve. https://www.northfultonsmiles.com/