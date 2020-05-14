The question of whether someone has skin cancer is not always black or white. Often, there are shades of gray. Yes, many moles are simply healthy while other growths prove to be melanoma, but, for most people and for most concerning growths, skin cancers progress through early stages when they can be more easily treated and can be addressed non-invasively and non-surgically.
Squamous cell carcinoma is more common than melanoma and is less dangerous. Many squamous cell carcinomas begin as a “pre-cancer” called an actinic keratosis or “AK” – a rough or discolored area that usually arises in an area of sun-damaged or sun-exposed skin. AK’s typically grow slowly with perhaps 1-2% progressing to skin cancer per year. This slow growth rate means that there is time to treat AKs before they become skin cancer.
Many more treatment options exist for addressing actinic keratoses than exist for treating skin cancer. Most skin cancers are best treated by excision (cutting the cancer out) or radiation therapy (typically for areas not amenable to surgery). AKs are typically treated non-surgically, and many options are available. AKs can be frozen with liquid nitrogen. They can be treated with topical creams that work by a variety of mechanisms. Some creams kill fast growing cells while others stimulate the immune system to attack unhealthy cells. An additional therapy that treats an entire area is called “blue light therapy” also known as “photodynamic therapy” or PDT. During PDT, a nurse or physician applies a medicine called ALA to the area to be treated. The ALA incubates and sits on the skin for one to three hours (depending on the body part being treated). ALA is absorbed by unhealthy cells during the incubation phase. A blue light specially designed to activate ALA is then applied for about fifteen minutes. The light causes the ALA to damage the precancerous/unhealthy cells allowing them to be eliminated and replaced by the healthy cells that have been left undamaged.
Which treatment is best depends on the individual. Factors include how many precancers a patient has, which treatments they have tried in the past, and a patient’s lifestyles and hobbies. For example, one patient with a single precancer would likely opt for having the area treated with liquid nitrogen because this would avoid a long incubation time with PDT or prolonged treatment with a cream. Another patient who has one or two dozen AKs on the scalp would do better to have the entire area treated all at once. This patient might choose PDT, which, with common protocols, can eliminate 75% of the patient’s precancers leaving behind a few stubborn areas that might then be eliminated by freezing or by trying an alternative topical therapy such as Efudex, a cream that targets fast-growing cells such as those populating a pre-cancer.
For many patients, a trip to the doctor is nerve-racking. No one wants to receive a skin cancer or pre-cancer diagnosis. However, dermatology is one field where it is absolutely true that it is much easier to treat a disease when it is caught early than after it has progressed. If a growth is caught at the AK stage, often surgery can be avoided with one of several non-invasive treatments. Treatments such as PDT on the face/head or neck are usually covered by insurance according to your insurance plan (80/20, 90/10 etc) and can help eliminate the need for more invasive surgery in the future. Contact Premier Dermatology and Mohs Surgery of Atlanta to schedule your consultation and PDT apt.
