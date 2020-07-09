Many of my friends and clients are still sticking pretty close to home. To help with the less frequent trips to the park or the gym, I looked up some ways to be healthier at home. Here are some ideas:
Exercise Ideas: Crank up the music and dance in your living room. Fold laundry or do jumping jacks, walk in place or stretch while you watch TV. I am not a fan of jumping jacks while watching a show, but you can do that during the ads and commercials. Take a socially distanced walk with a friend. The nice thing about walking with a friend is that someone will be waiting on you so you’re less likely to get sucked into the next episode that you’re watching on Netflix. If you don’t have a friend to walk with, set an alarm so you’re reminded to get moving.
Eating Better / Snacking Less: Try to eat healthier and snack less. I know that’s been a big one for me. There’s a mom in my community who puts her kids snacks for the day in a basket to keep them from constantly grazing from the pantry and fridge. I’ve also found that it’s easier to eat a healthy snack when I’ve already sliced up the carrots or peppers, so I just have to grab them from the fridge. My home office is currently the dining room just around the corner from the kitchen – it’s probably easier to snack less if your home office is further away from the kitchen.
I know that we all can occasionally use some helpful suggestions and reminders to encourage us to take care of ourselves. Be the healthiest version of yourself despite the changes in our daily routines. I hope this article brought a smile to your face. At Wilson Legal, we help people live HOW they want to live WHERE they want to live for AS LONG AS they live. I hope that this article brought a smile to your face and I hope that you feel comfortable reaching out to us if you need help even if it’s not a “legal question”. We love connecting callers to great service providers in our community.
Wilson Legal, PC, Attorney Michelle Wilson
407 East Maple Street, Suite 105, Cumming GA 30040
770-205-7861 https://wilson-legal.com/
