Did you know that exercise is a powerful anticancer agent? Research has found that exercise reduces the growth and division of cancer cells, while also stimulating cancer cell death. Exercise has even been shown to improve key markers of immune system health.

Whether you have cancer or are trying to prevent it, the best time to start exercising is now. People who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing cancer and tend to have better treatment outcomes if they do get cancer.

Even if you have cancer and have not been participating in an exercise regimen, research tells us that you will benefit from starting an exercise program now. In addition to improving treatment outcomes, exercise also helps with fatigue, depression, anxiety, and even sleep.

The good news is that you only need to exercise 30 minutes a day, three times a week, to derive these benefits. An activity such as a brisk walk is perfect, at a pace which allows you to talk but not sing. Swimming and bicycling are also good options.

As always, please get approval from your doctor before embarking on a new exercise regimen. Choose an activity you enjoy and make it a regular part of your life. You’ll be glad you did!

