They say “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” This is very true in dentistry as well. In today’s world we live longer and desire to live well into our older age. We take medications for chronic illnesses and health management that affect our teeth and oral health. Our dietary habits have changed dramatically – we no longer eat “3 square meals” but rather tend to graze throughput our days and eat 5-6 smaller mini meals, without cleaning our teeth in-between meals. The abundance and availability of drinks—energy, fruit juices, water substitutes, sodas, even sugar-free drinks, contribute to a sipping-throughout-the-day-habit that becomes a constant insult to the health of teeth.
Because of these reasons, it has become even more important to maintain regular visits and supplemental care to maintain good oral and dental care. The annual cost of preventative care is worth the price and proves to be cheaper, even if one does not have dental insurance. Preventative care which includes routine 6 month checkups (or more frequent as recommended by a dentist) allows for early detection of dental caries ( decay), maintenance of good gum health so as to prevent gingivitis or more advanced periodontal disease. While repairing a decayed tooth is possible and treating periodontal disease is an option, the loss of tooth structure is permanent and can be avoidable with good routine care.
For a thorough assessment of your dental health, we invite you to call us at 770-569-0613 or visit our website at www.northfultonsmiles.com
