In an age when many tasks can be completed at the swipe of a screen or the click of a button, why shouldn’t receiving high-quality healthcare be easier, too? A convenient new option for healthcare consumers, WellStar health parks serve as a one-stop shop for many types of medical services. They represent a patient-centric approach that delivers the right type of care, right when it’s needed.
At the Avalon Health Park, a patient whose hand has been injured and who needs an X-ray can walk right down the hallway and receive the screening when the primary care physician orders one. There’s no need to get back in the car and drive through traffic to a separate facility for the X-ray. A patient who needs a blood test to verify a certain condition can receive the test through the health park’s lab services – no separate clinic involved. The streamlined health park approach is quick, convenient and much less time-consuming.
Health parks generally encompass a wide variety of medical specialty offices. WellStar Avalon Health Park, opening in the Alpharetta/Roswell/Milton area in mid-December, will offer urgent care, lab and imaging services and sports medicine therapy. In early January, services at the 40,000-square-foot facility will expand to include cardiology, general surgery, pediatrics, rheumatology and more.
Health parks like WellStar Avalon Health Park naturally offer an environment that’s calm, clean and comfortable. Visiting one can feel more like stepping into a hotel than a medical facility – except that patients are able to consult with top-tier physicians and specialists right in their community. Add to that easy accessibility, plentiful parking and a wide range of medical services under one roof, and it’s easy to see why the health park concept fits right in with today’s busy lifestyles.
More convenient healthcare with top-notch services – that’s something everyone can feel good about.
WellStar Avalon Health Park
2450 Old Milton Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
