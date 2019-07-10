If you have cancer, you’ve probably discussed various treatment options with your oncologist such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Sadly, many of my oncology peers are telling patients that nutrition doesn’t matter – even though we know from multiple studies that nutrition makes a significant difference. Any physician who claims to practice evidence-based medicine should be discussing nutritional guidelines with his or her patients.
So what should cancer patients be eating? A largely plant-based diet is essential, coming from organic sources if possible. The phytonutrients and antioxidants found in these foods provide strong support for the body, helping fight cancer while also nourishing the body’s healthy cells. A mix of raw and cooked produce seems to produce the best results, rather than exclusively one or the other. Don’t forget about legumes, lentils, and whole grains either.
You don’t need animal protein, and I recommend avoiding it. However, if you splurge on occasion, focus on minimally processed versions such as organic grass-fed beef, organic free range chicken, and wild caught fish.
Although these recommendations provide a wonderful foundation, there is a lot more to know about proper cancer nutrition! For more information, please check out my bestselling book, Cancer Secrets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.