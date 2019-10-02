“Unless you’ve been in a coma for the past few years, greige tones have taken over” says John Hogan, owner of Remodeling Expo Center in Roswell. From paint to wallpaper to flooring, this neutral shade is oh-so-on-trend. And it’s not hard to see why. The popular hue can blend seamlessly with any design style, and while your furniture and decor might come and go, your classic walls can remain the same. Want to know how you can update your classic beige north Atlanta home? Lead Designer, Brittany Lingerfelt, has been incorporating greige into north Atlanta homes for several years. Here are a few of her ideas that will renew your home.
Neutral Greige Works
with What You Have
Part of the appeal of greige is that it works with existing dark stained furniture, wall trim or cabinets. It’s a great way to lighten up your home without needing to sell everything you own. You can go greige in the master bathroom and leave beige in the master bedroom. It may seem like a small change but it will make your rooms feeler cooler, and larger.
Match Your Artwork
The deliciously neutral wall shade in a living room blends perfectly with a similarly hued piece of artwork and a curved table lamp sitting on top of a rustic console, and complemented by a rug with some cool tones. If you’ve been staring at the same picture on the wall for 25 years: change it out. Pictures with water scenes will work really well.
Pair With White for a Coastal Look
One of the many benefits of a neutral living room color idea is the fact that it has the lightness of gray with the warmth of beige, so there’s no chance of this shade looking cold. You can create a different ambience with greige depending on what you choose to pair it with. Keep it warm with more taupe and beige tones, or make it fresh with a chalky white.
Greige in the Kitchen
Transition the beige in the family room to greige in the kitchen and use this opportunity to update the kitchen. Greige paint on the walls complemented by a clean white cabinet looks absolutely gorgeous. Then on the island, you can go a little crazy with a cool grey cabinet. Top it all off with a marble looking quartz counter and you have a million-dollar-looking kitchen.
Make a Statement
Why not go all out with your living room color idea and match your furniture with your walls? A tone-on-tone greige approach can look extremely slick, especially if you keep the rest of the monochromatic look clean and streamlined. This approach is a little more comprehensive but you’ll feel like you live in a totally new home.
Greige in the Bathroom
The bathroom is the room that undoubtedly looks the best in greige, because you can incorporate it everywhere: shower pan, shower walls, floor and cabinets. Tile is a cool surface to begin with and using a combination of greys and beiges, perhaps in a marbleized porcelain tile, looks fantastic.
For more ideas on how to transform your home with design and colors, contact The Remodeling Expo Center at 404 910-3969 or stop in at 48 King Street, Roswell, GA 30075. RemodelingExp.o.com
