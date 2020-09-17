With 127 acres of habitat located along the Chattahoochee River, CNC has been connecting people to nature since 1976. Six wooded hiking trails cover beautiful Georgia Piedmont forest and can easily make visitors feel they are far away from the city. Guests can also enjoy canoeing along the river and ziplining through the trees.

Dozens of species of native Georgia raptors and reptiles call CNC home, along with butterflies, bees, owls, and a couple of bald eagles! The Wildlife Department focuses on education and rehabilitation and treats over 650 animals every year.

CNC’s Native Plant Gardens are a unique repository of grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and trees native to Georgia. The Unity Garden is a quarter-acre outdoor classroom and urban farm--over 10,000 pounds of produce is grown in the garden per year and donated to North Fulton Community Charities.

Family programs, unique concerts, weddings, birthday parties, and corporate events are made even more special at the CNC! We work with the best caterers and event planners to make sure everything is just right.

Our grounds are open with social distancing procedures in place. We’re ready to welcome you! Plan your visit today at chattnaturecenter.org. 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, 770.992.2055.