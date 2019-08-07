It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year…stocking up on backpacks, fresh notebooks and pencils, planning carpool schedules, updating school wardrobes, and helping your children finish up their summer reading lists. August is a busy time for parents and children alike as they prepare for another academic year full of learning, growth, and change. As parents, you want your children as equipped as possible for the challenges coming in the next steps of their education, and this includes making sure your child’s vision is also ready for school.
Children can be negatively impacted by undetected vision problems inside and outside of the classroom, so as you and your child prepare for the upcoming school year, it is important that you understand eye health and are able to recognize possible signs that your child may have a vision problem. If you have noticed any of the following behaviors or patterns over the previous school year or summer, then it’s definitely time for your child to have his or her back-to-school eye exam.
Problems Paying Attention- It is not unusual for children with vision problems to exhibit similar behaviors as children with ADD or ADHD. This is because children who cannot see or read the whiteboard/ SmartBoard will have difficulty concentrating, causing them to fall behind. If you have noticed that your child has difficulty concentrating, be sure to schedule an eye exam to rule out vision problems before testing for ADD or ADHD.
Squinting or Covering One Eye Covered- Squinting is “a subconscious attempt by the brain to clear blurry vision.” Squinting may be a sign that your child has a refractive error and can cause headaches. This means that your child’s eyes have difficulty focusing on an image, and by squinting, your child may be able to temporarily improve focus. Reading with one eye covered may indicate that your child’s eyes are misaligned or that he or she may have amblyopia (lazy eye), both of which are common eye disorders in children.
Sitting Too Closely to the TV or Holding Electronics Too Closely - Children who have myopia (nearsightedness) may show patterns of sitting abnormally close to the TV or hold books or electronics too close to their eyes. People with myopia have trouble seeing images and objects at a distance, so they compensate by moving closer to what they are looking at or reading, making the image bigger or clearer.
Optimal vision is critical to learning, so if your child exhibits any of these behaviors, it’s time for your child to get a routine eye exam. At Thomas Eye Group, our team of board-certified doctors are specialized in screening eyes for visual acuity, eye alignment, depth perception, overall health of the eye, and indications of more serious eye problems. Contact our office today to schedule your child’s back-to-school eye exam.
The Thomas Eye Group Roswell Office is located at 11690 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, Georgia 30067. For more information or to schedule your appointment, visit www.thomaseye.com or call us at 770-475-5515.
