When it’s your loved one, decisions about senior living is a challenge. Addington Place empathizes with you and your family as you make the best decision for your parents. Right now, it’s more important than ever to be confident the community you choose for them is safe.

Regular and healthy meals, watchful eyes, medication management, and a reduction in the isolation many seniors are experiencing during this pandemic are just a few of the potentially life-enhancing benefits of choosing to make a move now for your loved one’s benefit.

At Addington Place we welcome you to have a trusted family member join your loved one for their first days after move-in so they have a partner, and we’ll take care of you or that family member at no cost to you. We call this option our “Pair to Prepare” program.

As a Cedarhurst community, we are so confident we can take care of your loved one to your and their satisfaction that we are willing to not just make that promise to you verbally, we are willing to back our promise with a money back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied and decide to move out within your first 60 days, we’ll give you a complete refund.

That’s the Cedarhurst Promise.

Schedule a confidential conversation or a Q&A Zoom meeting with our Executive Director – and make contentment happen.

Addington Place of Alpharetta

Assisted Living & Memory Care

762 N. Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-723-3689

AddingtonPlaceAlpharetta.com

Addington Place of Roswell

Personal Care & Memory Care

550 Barrington Drive

Roswell, GA 30075

770-626-4724

AddingtonRoswell.com