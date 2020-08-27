Village Park Alpharetta and Village Park Milton are the proud recipients of MemoryCare.com’s 2020 Best Memory Care Communities of Alpharetta. Researchers with MemoryCare.com used a detailed methodology to choose the best communities. The team spent over 36 hours researching various memory care neighborhoods, interviewed representatives from local communities, and read more than 125 reviews written by residents and loved ones. Based on location, community features, amenities, availability, and involvement of experts, Village Park Alpharetta and Village Park Milton have been placed at the top of their list. All of the Village Park communities take immense pride in providing dignified care to senior living residents while creating unexpected happiness.

Village Park’s newest neighborhood, Village Park Milton, opened its doors in April 2020. The property’s light and bright memory care is setting a new standard for communities designed for dementia and Alzheimer’s care. The floor-to-ceiling windows create a light and airy feel while safe electric fireplaces, exposed brick, and natural stone counters generate warmth. Memory care residents also have access to enclosed gardens featuring a vertical garden or “live wall.” All elements weave together to help memory care residents feel at home.

Less than 10 minutes away, Village Park Alpharetta showcases the same definition of quality care. Families “appreciate the cleanliness and beautiful design of this ‘caring, vibrant community.’” Residents often enjoy relaxing in the serene ambiance created by the garden terrace. The comforting memory care neighborhood provides residents with individual support to encourage independence, dignity, and peace of mind.

Village Park Senior Living's multifaceted memory care program puts residents at the center of a complete care network of specially trained health professionals, staff, and neighbors. This highly connective program encourages individuality and independence, provides customized personal care, and creates opportunities and support for physical, sensory, social, and creative activity.