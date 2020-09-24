In the past, many people waited until they needed care and services to choose their senior living community; however, planning ahead and asking the right questions provides peace of mind, added control, and a smoother transition. Exploring communities before you need assisted living gives you time to identify what you are seeking in a senior living residence and thoroughly evaluate your options. Our team of senior living consultants recommends asking these questions while searching for your next home.

Understand the Care Programs and Finances

You’ve planned well for everything else. Now is the time to plan for care. Many communities separate independent living from assisted living, skilled nursing, and/or memory care. However, Village Park Senior Living offers an adaptive care model that discreetly adds assisted living care services without requiring you to move from your independent home. Additionally, our Memory Enrichment Program enables residents with early stages of memory loss to continue to live in their existing residence before transitioning to our memory care neighborhood. Every senior living community is different, so it is important to ask the following when exploring your options:

• Do I have to move when my level of care changes?

• If I need to move units, does my initial deposit count toward my new residence?

• What happens if my spouse needs care but I don’t?

• Are there add-ons?

• Do I have to hire my own caregiver?

• Does your community hire caregivers in-house or is care provided by a third-party agency?

Consider the Lifestyle You Want

It is important to identify what your necessities are and if they are accessible at every level of care. Square footage is not as important as the lifestyle and services that enhance your overall quality of life. Understanding what you want or need is key to a happy retirement. Consider the following:

• What optimizes my quality of life?

• What amenities are available to me when my care level changes?

• How does assisted living change my lifestyle?

• What does the dining program include?

Choosing the perfect senior living community for your lifestyle and needs can take time. If you have additional questions relating to this article or If you’d like to learn more about memory care, assisted living, independent living, or any of the many programs, amenities, and activities we offer, please contact Village Park Senior Living at any of our locations for more information. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook for updates and to check back often for new blogs.