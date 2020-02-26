Village Park’s newest neighborhood, Village Park Milton, is opening its doors spring of this year.
The equestrian-inspired property’s unique mix of residential offerings, charming modern farmhouse design, and location across from Wills Park are some of the many features of Village Park Milton; however, there is one aspect of the community that truly sets it apart from other senior living options. Village Park Milton’s light and bright memory care is setting a new standard for communities designed for dementia and Alzheimer’s care.
The overall design has been intelligently crafted to give residents and their families the comforting feeling of home. Village Park’s Regional Director of Sales, Lisa Swafford, has worked in the senior living industry for 21 years. She explains how Milton’s memory care differentiates itself from others.
“Often times memory care looks like more of a clinical setting, contrary to the appearance of the rest of the building,” Swafford said. “Our memory care is an extension of our community rather than a separate unit.”
Milton’s memory care provides a cozier environment without diminishing the common spaces or dining experiences. The floor-to-ceiling windows create a light and airy feel while safe electric fireplaces, exposed brick, and natural stone counters generate warmth. Memory care residents will also have access to enclosed gardens featuring a vertical garden or “live wall”. All elements weave into each other to allow memory care residents to feel at home.
In addition to the community’s stunning design, Village Park offers well-equipped caregivers and high staffing ratios for more personalized care. Utilizing frequent training and innovative technology, Village Park’s staff can easily adapt to residents’ changing needs.
Regional Executive Director, Danielle Anderson, explains the importance of considering a smaller memory care for your loved one.
“Bringing people to Village Park helps them understand that we’re not as big as some other memory care neighborhoods and the reasoning behind that.”
The 20-person occupancy allows for more control and an opportunity to create close relationships between residents and caretakers. Families have the ability to get to know the people who are taking care of their loved ones and help the caregivers better understand who their parent is and was.
For residents with early stages of memory loss seeking a higher level of engagement, Village Park offers daily enrichment programming. The specially designed program is open to residents and non-residents to help ease the transition from assisted living to memory care. Specially trained staff members lead therapeutic and holistic activities throughout the day that are tailored to the program participants’ interests. Activities are also held both in and outside of memory care. Caregivers guide members on walks, play games in the club room, and enjoy lunch in the community’s multiple dining venues. This program gives spouses and families peace of mind knowing their loved one is cared for in a safe but vibrant community.
To learn more about Village Park Milton’s community and care services, call (470) 509-4557 or visit out our Leasing Center at 555 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.