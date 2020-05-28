Now Open: Village Park Milton

Village Park Senior Living’s newest neighborhood, Village Park Milton, is officially open. Located directly across from the Wills Park Equestrian Center, Village Park Milton is a luxury senior living community designed for seniors seeking a vibrant lifestyle. Enriched by its community history, Village Park offers modern farmhouse style including repurposed materials from the original equestrian property. The welcoming community is distinguished by charming walking paths, best-in-class amenities, invigorating social activities, and come-to-you-care. The campus is ideal for singles or couples seeking experience-rich community living along with customizable care options.
Choose from a variety of cottages, bungalows, independent living, and assisted living options and a fully staffed memory care neighborhood to meet your right-sizing needs. Bungalows and cottages are perfect for hosting family, friends, and neighbors. Independent living and assisted homes offer cozier spaces thoughtfully designed to fit every need with warmth, style, and comfort.
Licensed as assisted living throughout the main building, residents can easily convert their independent homes to assisted without moving or waiting. Village Park’s on-site nurses and compassionate care staff provide customized care plans and regular wellness assessments stay a step ahead of care needs. Personalized care enhances communication and care experience, giving you peace of mind and freedom to spend time the way you want. At Village Park, you can have the care, supportive community, and elegant lifestyle that fits your needs for today and tomorrow.
Named “Best Memory Care in Alpharetta” by memorycare.com, Village Park’s multifaceted Memory Care Program puts residents at the center of a complete care network of specially trained health professionals, staff, and neighbors. This highly connective program encourages individuality and independence, provides customized personal care, and creates opportunities and support for physical, sensory, social, and creative activity.
Executive Director Deborah Signa’s goal is to make Village Park Milton a place that residents and their families will be proud of. Deborah and her team believe that everyone has something special to offer to the community. Village Park Milton hosts a variety of educational and social activities tailored to residents’ interests while closely following safety protocols due to COVID-19.
To schedule your tour with one of our senior living consultants, call (470) 509-4557 or stop by our Leasing Center at 555 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009 to learn more.
