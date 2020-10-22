Medicare Advantage Plan checklist

If you are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, your individual Medicare Advantage insurance company would have recently mailed you an Annual Notice of Change booklet for the upcoming year. This is an important document that will review the more commonly used plan costs, such as doctor copays, surgery copays, and hospital copays. However, there are additional important factors to consider:

• Are my prescriptions still covered in the same way?

• Will my doctors still accept my plan?

• Is there built-in dental and vision coverage, or do I pay extra for this?

• Are there any extra perks such as hearing aid coverage, an OTC catalog allowance, gym membership, or transportation to my doctor?

• Are there any new plan options that I haven’t heard about?

These are just a few questions that everyone on Medicare should ask themselves each fall. During the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which began on October 15th and runs through December 7th, take time to look over your Medicare plan and study the changes. There are many good Medicare plans available, but finding the best fitted plan to your needs should be your goal. If you need help finding that right Medicare plan for you this fall, give us a call. SeniorSource Medicare Solutions is a group of independent insurance brokers specializing in Medicare Insurance. We are here and we are ready to serve you.