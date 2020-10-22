Longleaf Communities – Welcome to your ideal neighborhood

Final opportunites available at Longleaf Communities Woodstock. Longleaf is a luxury homebuilder for active 55+ adults in metro Atlanta.

Their spectacular, English Cottage style homes are designed to meet the lifestyle needs and wishes of active seniors while providing low maintenance living.

Longleaf Woodstock provides things other Active Adult communities provide: proximity to area attractions and life necessities, low maintenance and ease of living, a lock and go lifestyle and neighborhood amenities. With a Longleaf home, you can have all that plus, the distinguished architecture, attention to detail and superb craftsmanship you’re accustomed to.

Our elegant homes feature airy floor plans with lofty 10-foot ceilings and solid 8-foot doors outfitted with generous millwork throughout. Choose from a variety of custom cabinetry for your designer kitchen and select your preferred finishes for your designer bath. All of our homes feature two main floor bedrooms, each with a full bath and laundry on the main. The upstairs includes a finished loft, additional full bath and the option to add another bedroom for more livable space to welcome guests.

Longleaf Woodstock in Cherokee County has a Clubhouse and Pool, bocce court, community gardens and a dog park. Our thoughtful floor plans and Longleaf’s reputation for superior craftsmanship, are what make Longleaf the luxury builder of active adult communities.

www.longleafsouth.com

(678) 697-4984