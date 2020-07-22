Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many older adults have been in self-isolation or spending extended periods of time with family. Under these unique circumstances, some families are noticing unusual or changed behaviors in elderly loved ones.
The question is, how concerned should we be by these changes? Most of us have moments when we struggle with memory, and these issues may be compounded by the added stress of quarantine and a quickly changing world. However, if problems are significant and have begun suddenly, it could be a sign of something more serious. As a guide, Belmont Village Senior Living answers frequently asked questions from seniors and their families.
Q: They misplace and forget routine things — should I be worried?
A: Multi-tasking can prevent you from storing and retaining memories, so try to ignore distractions when performing a task. Indicators of a more serious issue include finding things in unusual places or trouble recognizing familiar surroundings.
Q: Why has my loved one started repeating statements and questions?
A: This is a more profound level of memory loss. Likely this person is also forgetting appointments and bills and daily activities like cooking, laundry and grooming. An assessment by a medical professional is necessary.
Q: I think we have a problem. What should we do?
A: First, don’t give up hope. Start by discussing concerns with your physician through a virtual visit. Though there’s no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, diet, exercise, regular mental fitness and social interaction can help maintain brain function.
