A move to assisted living is not usually on the top of things anyone wants to do during their lifetime. However, if you do end up in an assisted living facility, you or your spouse or your kids will be visiting and making sure that you or your spouse are getting the care that you need.
Families can have issues getting staff to help connect a phone call with a resident, coordinating visitations, making sure their loved one is cared for in the manner that is defined in the care plan.
When you have a staff person who is unresponsive, distracted by someone else, or simply not showing up when they are supposed to, how do you handle that? What are the right things to do to fix the issue without making “a mountain out of a mole hill” as my dad would say. I’m not going to tell you here. I’d like for you to join me and get the answers directly from Sandile Ntuli, Executive Director of the Memory Center Atlanta located in Johns Creek. Mr. Ntuli was also formerly a Director of Nursing and has years of experience in assisted living facilities. I will be interviewing Mr. Ntuli on November 6, 2020 via Zoom.
You can register to join us by visiting: Wilson-legal.com/events. It will be a great workshop! I’ll see you there.
