In the increasingly complex world of healthcare, it can be very difficult to keep costs down. When I was in medical school, financial counseling of patients was presented as “not the doctor’s job,” and education provided to medical students about types of insurance, copays, deductibles, coinsurance, the different types of Medicare, etc., was simply not a part of the curriculum. However, helping patients navigate this maze is a vital function of any practice, and respecting physical and financial health need to go hand in hand. The following are a few tips that can really help when navigating the world of insurance and healthcare cost.
1. GoodRx® is an invaluable service that I literally bring up at least ten times per day with my patients. How do you know that you are getting the best price for a prescription medication? Until a few years ago, I was like everyone else – I assumed pharmacies were all about the same price, and I simply had my prescription sent to the most convenient pharmacy location and paid the price that I was told to pay with my insurance card at checkout. That model should be a relic of the past. Now, for almost every prescription, patients should check the price at goodrx.com or a comparable site before deciding where to have their prescriptions sent. Try it! Visit GoodRx.com or download the app on your phone and enter in a medication – for example, “fluorouracil” – a common medication in dermatology. You will see the medication’s prices at local pharmacies which, for some medications, will vary greatly as the pharmacies try to compete for your business. Many times, the medication cost is a fraction of what you would pay if you went through insurance. My family often pays cash using goodrx.com coupons instead of going through insurance because of how great the cost savings are. Also, we often choose to pay for one medication through insurance and another medication through goodrx.com at the same time. The cost saving can be tremendous.
2. Manufacturer Coupons and Patient Assistance: The main downside of GoodRx® is that it is an alternative to going through insurance, so purchases do not generally count towards your deductible or rx deductible unless your insurance allows you to submit claims on your own and you take the time to submit qualifying health care expenses. In most cases, the savings from GoodRx® are so great and the headaches of filing with insurance so extreme that most of us will just pay the cash price from GoodRx® and not further submit it to insurance. Unfortunately, some medications are so expensive that even with GoodRx cash prices, medications can be unaffordable paying cash. Furthermore, the Tier status of the medication through insurance can make the medication unaffordable through insurance. In that case, many companies offer coupons directly on their websites to help insured patients afford their medications. These coupons can offer tremendous savings. And in the era of Covid-19, there are a lot of companies that are truly going above and beyond to help patients. Reps from several companies that make expensive dermatology medications have told me that currently patients who have lost employment or hit hard financial times may be eligible to receive their medication for free or for a reduced cost for a period of time. Patient assistance programs are often available when the above measures are not enough. Research the manufacturers of medications online and call their patient assistance numbers. For medications such as biologics, the savings can be in the thousands per month and definitely worth a (most likely lengthy) phone call.
3. Rewards Programs: It seems like everyone has a rewards program now, and healthcare is no different. Loyalty programs such as Brilliant Distinctions® and Aspire® reward patients for repeat treatments. If you ever receive Botox® or Dysport® treatments or any other cosmetic injectable treatment, then you should sign up in advance at brilliantdistinctionsprogram.com or aspirerewards.com and bring your member number with you to clinic for discounts on products and services. Any reputable dermatology office will likely participate in these programs and help you receive these valuable discounts the next time your kids (or spouses!) are making those glabellar scowl and forehead lines appear.
At Premier Dermatology and Mohs Surgery of Atlanta, we always strive to treat you like family. Renowned providers Brent Taylor and Kathryn Fililpek are genuinely delighted to go above and beyond to find ways to assist you. If you or a loved one has a skin or vein care or aesthetic need, make an appointment today, 678-345-1899. premierdermatologyatlanta.com
