It’s not uncommon for couples who have spent most of their lives together to face the threat of separation in later years because of varying health needs. Differences in health and cognitive abilities can have a significant impact on the relationship dynamic, as one partner steps into the caregiving role. This often creates stress for both that can make time together difficult and time apart worrisome.
Belmont Village provides couples the opportunity to age successfully together by providing a supportive environment and enriching programs for a variety of care levels. The company is a recognized leader in interpreting University-led research into therapeutic programs, offering a whole brain fitness lifestyle that engages people at all activity and cognitive levels. Belmont’s tiered approach allows both partners to interact with their peers socially and maintain their own mental and physical fitness in ways that are appropriate to each partner’s needs.
“One of the hidden benefits we’ve seen with our couples, is that because we have a nurse and a trained caregiving staff on-site 24/7, we’re able to give them back their personal space in a way that alleviates guilt, fear, and very real physical and emotional strain, allowing them to better enjoy their time together,” said Jan Boatright, executive director of Belmont Village Johns Creek.
Nestled in the Suwanee area, the vibrant community offers independent living cottages, assisted living and award-winning memory care programs.
Residents and families enjoy the peace of mind of additional support services including a professionally managed fitness program with therapy services and a licensed nurse on-site 24/7.
For more information or to schedule a private tour, call 770-813-9505 or visit belmontvillage.com/johnscreek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.