Located in the dynamic neighborhood of Chamblee, just minutes from Buckhead and Northeast Atlanta life, Attiva Peachtree is your solution to vibrant living. Whether you’re hosting the kids or grandkids for the weekend, commuting into town, or heading over to Whole Foods to grab a bite or to Octane to grab coffee with a few friends, you’ve got countless options for both quality time and quality fun.
Modern features like stainless steel appliances, expansive kitchen islands, granite countertops, and large walk-in closets will make you proud to come home -- or just be home. With our array of amenities and social events, you can always plan on a glass of wine, a meal al fresco, a fitness class, or a spirited game with neighbors. Or you can just enjoy some you-time by the heated, saltwater pool or on your private balcony.
However your day unfolds, it’s yours – your everyday series of moments to connect and savor.
