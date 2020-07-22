During the summer months, most Medicare beneficiaries are in a “lock-in period” with their Medicare insurance plan until the fall Annual Enrollment Period.
However, moving to a new city or state, or turning 65 are two exceptions that will allow for mid-year changes. Now with the COVID-19 pandemic, another reason has risen to the top.
There is an increasing number of Medicare beneficiaries either leaving or losing their company’s group health insurance and transitioning into individual Medicare insurance coverage. If you or someone you know are in this scenario, note that there are a few steps to take to make this transition smooth.
Before the group insurance coverage ends, the first action to take is to enroll into Medicare Part B (assuming you are age 65+ and already enrolled in Part A). A company’s HR or Benefits Department may be able to provide guidance with this task. Enrollment into Medicare Part B can also be completed online at www.Medicare.gov.
Once Part B is set up, the next step is to choose an individual Medicare plan option that best fits your needs. SeniorSource Medicare Solutions specializes in Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans and works to find the right fit for your specific health needs. Medicare grants a Special Enrollment Period of 2 months after group coverage ends...so don't delay.
