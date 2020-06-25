“I think I messed up.” A client’s son called us yesterday and said these words. His mom has been hospitalized and it could be serious. My heart dropped. The son (we’ll call him, Tim) had refused to take the steps recommended after his mother finished getting her estate plan from us. Tim didn’t want to face the eventuality of death for his mom and the things that could make life easier for both himself and his mother while she was living as well as after her death.
Yes, we give our clients homework after they sign their documents like (1) be sure to go to the bank and change your beneficiaries, (2) be sure to give the banks and investment companies your power of attorney so that they have it on file and you don’t run the risk of issues popping up after someone loses capacity or is hospitalized, (3) put your documents in a safe place, (4) have your medications handy along with your medical history (we can laminate a card for this), and (5) fill out your My Care Checklist© so that your future caregivers know all your unique quirks about sleeping, food, hobbies, and happiness.
The good news about Tim is that it’s probably not too late to help his mom with her bills this month while she’s in the hospital. I hope this is a wake-up call for Tim and motivates him to cooperate and, even encourage, his mom to get her estate planning homework done. In fact, I hope this article motivates you, my reader, to take an inventory of what you need to do. If you aren’t sure what those things are, start with the list here and call me and I can help with anything you might miss.
770-205-7861
(0) comments
