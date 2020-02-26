You may not realize this, but your college-bound kid is turning 18. You are super excited about getting them ready for college including finding all the things they will need for their dorm room or their apartment. Dad is making sure their care has new tires and the oil has been changed. Before you know it, your son or daughter is off to college and waving goodbye.
Now they are at school and hanging out with their friends on weekends. One night they have too much to drink and are hospitalized. “Don’t tell my dad!”, they say. “He’ll kill me!” And what does the hospital do? They do not call you. You will not know that your child was hospitalized – at least, not from the doctors and hospital staff. Why not? Because after your child turns 18, they are an adult and they can choose who has access to their medical information. Scary? Yes, it is.
That’s why we are reaching out to our community this year to raise awareness that our college-bound kids need basic healthcare and financial documents to protect them while they are at school.
If you have a college-bound kid or you have a church or community group who would be interested in more information about this topic, please call us at: 770-205-7861.
