For those who are currently on a Medicare Advantage plan, or thinking of switching to Medicare Advantage, here is a plan option to keep your eye on.

Several Medicare Insurance companies in the Atlanta area currently offer Medicare Advantage Part B Reduction plans. In general, these are $0 premium plans with PPO networks- meaning large networks, no referrals required, with medical and drug coverage included. These plans pay a portion of your Medicare Part B monthly premium. Each company offering this type of plan has a different reduction amount, ranging from $30-$80 per month.

Does a $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan that helps reduce your monthly Part B premium by $30-$80 sound too good to be true?

The trade-off for this monthly Part B Reduction plan is a slight increase in doctor and hospital co-pays, as well as increased drug deductibles. For many, the $30-$80 monthly savings is well worth the tradeoff. The Part B Reduction plans are popular among low to medium level users of health services. You should always evaluate your specific health needs and expectations before choosing a new Medicare Plan.

