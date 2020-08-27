For those who are currently on a Medicare Advantage plan, or thinking of switching to Medicare Advantage, here is a plan option to keep your eye on.
Several Medicare Insurance companies in the Atlanta area currently offer Medicare Advantage Part B Reduction plans. In general, these are $0 premium plans with PPO networks- meaning large networks, no referrals required, with medical and drug coverage included. These plans pay a portion of your Medicare Part B monthly premium. Each company offering this type of plan has a different reduction amount, ranging from $30-$80 per month.
Does a $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan that helps reduce your monthly Part B premium by $30-$80 sound too good to be true?
The trade-off for this monthly Part B Reduction plan is a slight increase in doctor and hospital co-pays, as well as increased drug deductibles. For many, the $30-$80 monthly savings is well worth the tradeoff. The Part B Reduction plans are popular among low to medium level users of health services. You should always evaluate your specific health needs and expectations before choosing a new Medicare Plan.
If you need assistance evaluating whether a Medicare Advantage Part B Reduction plan would be a good fit for you, please call me at 770.913.6464 or visit our website at www.SeniorSourceMedicare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.