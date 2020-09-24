Addington Place of Roswell - A brand new senior living community opening this Fall!

This Fall, Addington Place at The Mills is reopening as Addington Place of Roswell! It’s being completely remodeled, and our new community is fresh, bright and new. From the layout of the lobby, common areas and apartments to the entire décor - everything’s been updated to create a gracious new community. And as always, you can rest assured, what’s not changing is our focus on taking the time to know each resident as an individual and support them with care that’s as unique as they are.

At Addington Place, our approach to both Personal Care and Memory Care is shaped by respect and understanding of the unique lives of our residents. Together, we work with you, your family, and your physicians to determine what aspects of your life you want or need additional assistance with, including care of memory. We then create custom-tailored programming that encourages independence, dignity, and individuality.

Attention Early Birds!

Reserve your new apartment NOW and receive our specially discounted Early Bird package!

August is just weeks away and the apartments in our completely renovated community are going fast.

Early Birds can take advantage of substantial discounts and benefits by reserving today:

• A portion of the community fee will be applied to your rent ($1,500 value)

• One year of free monthly visits to our beauty salon/barber shop ($600 value)

• One year of free personal laundry

• A total value of $3,000

With exceptional staff, amenities, comfort and care, you can rest assured that the brand-new Addington Place of Roswell will provide all life’s necessities, and more. If you have questions, we’re here to help. Just call for more information or to schedule a virtual tour!

Addington Place of Roswell

Personal Care & Memory Care

550 Barrington Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

770-407-8853

AddingtonPlaceTheMills.com