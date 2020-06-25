The coronavirus pandemic has changed the daily routines of nearly every American. For most older adults, social distancing has meant staying indoors more. While keeping your distance is a necessary part of mitigating contagion, too much isolation and inactivity can lead to depression and other serious health problems.
“Keeping an appropriate and healthy physical distance and following all of the recommended protocols during a time like this is a must, but physical distance doesn’t have to mean social distance,” said Belmont Village Gerontologist Beverly Sanborn. “We’ve challenged our teams to literally think outside of the box, and they’ve absolutely amazed us with their ideas and enthusiasm.”
The team at Belmont Village Johns Creek accepted that challenge and is sharing some of the creative ways they’ve found to engage residents:
Stay Connected. Belmont Village team members check in with residents multiple times a day, but nothing is better than a call from family and friends. It’s also an opportunity to check in on their physical activity and offer encouragement.
Do an activity together, from afar. Many activities, such as trivia games and book clubs, can be done over video calls together and can help make us feel more connected to one another.
“Maintaining our physical well-being is as important as taking care of our minds,” said Jamila Green, Activities Program Coordinator at Belmont Village Johns Creek. “We help residents go outside to get fresh air and exercise every day.”
Get creative with games. A fan-favorite among residents has been doorway activities with neighbors, ranging from heads up to bingo. Belmont’s staff also provides brain teasers and puzzles—time to pull out the old crossword book!
Take advantage of virtual fitness. There are more online fitness videos for seniors to choose from than ever. Practicing both strength and aerobic exercises maintains joints and muscles.
