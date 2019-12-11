Emory Women’s Center at Findley Road is excited to expand our women’s health service to include midwifery care. Our Certified Nurse-Midwives are experts in providing safe and satisfying personalized healthcare to mothers during pregnancy, labor, birth, and breastfeeding. Our Certified Nurse-Midwives’ family-centered care extends throughout the postpartum period and beyond. While midwifery has roots in traditional birthing practices, the choice to use a midwife has become increasingly popular in our modern time, with the number of hospital births attended by midwives increasing annually. In 2018 National Vital Statistics Reports recorded that Certified Nurse-Midwives attended 351,968 births nationally, which represents 9.1% of total US births.
Midwifery at Findley Road FAQs
What is a Certified Nurse Midwife?
Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) are classified as advanced practice registered nurses (APRN). In addition to traditional RN training, CNMs complete coursework through an accredited master’s or doctoral degree program. Our certified nurse-midwives can provide reproductive healthcare services, as well as care throughout and after delivery.
What services can a CMN provide outside of my pregnancy and delivery needs?
Emory CMNs complement our full range of women’s health services. Working in partnership with our OBGYNs, our CMNs may provide you other healthcare services such as:
• Breastfeeding training and education
• New parent education on infant care (i.e., SIDS and colic)
• Birthing process preparation for parents-to-be and counseling on issues including anesthesia and how to handle complications
• Providing regular exams before and after childbirth
• Staying with a mother during the labor and delivery process
• Being on the lookout for complications that require medical intervention by one of our Emory Women’s Center OBGYNs
• Providing postpartum care for mothers and infants
OBGYN or CMN, how do I know which is right for me?
Part of the benefit of choosing Emory Women’s Center is the partnership with our Emory faculty obstetrics and gynecology physicians who are present twenty-four hours a day at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. If you have been diagnosed with a preexisting condition that may create a need for complex care management or cesarean delivery, our OB-GYNs are on-hand to assist in any pregnancy need to safely deliver your baby.
If you are interested in learning more about Emory Women’s Center at Findley Road or want to schedule an appointment with one of our Certified Nurse-Midwives, please contact us at 404-778-3401. 12000 Findley Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30097.
