Emblem Alpharetta is a prestigious apartment community for active 55+ adults located in the heart of Alpharetta, Ga. We offer spacious and open 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans and townhomes.
This community provides luxury, renovated apartment homes to meet the needs of active adults in the area.
Our elegant homes include wood vinyl plank flooring, subway tile backsplash, washer and dryers in every unit and gorgeous quartz countertops with under-mount sinks. Choose a sunroom or a balcony and stainless-steel appliances to add to the luxurious look. Enjoy the convenience of elevator access in all buildings and a covered garage parking deck and valet trash service.
Emblem Alpharetta is located about 2.5 miles away from Avalon, a vibrant shopping and dining area. The heart of Atlanta and all major highways are easy to access for a seamless commute to the downtown area.
We have an amazing activity director that focuses solely on keeping a full calendar of social events for the community. Our weekly social hours are a big hit here at Emblem! If you enjoy playing cards or other games, join one of our groups for weekly gatherings.
Coming soon to Emblem is an on-site hair and nail salon for your beauty needs as well as a gorgeous clubhouse and all new equipment in our state of the art 24-hour fitness center. Yoga, cardio strength and functional fitness are just a few of the many group fitness classes that we offer.
For our residents with a green thumb, play in the dirt in our Vegetable and Flower Garden.
Stop by Emblem Alpharetta at 1000 Fanfare Way, Alpharetta, Ga. 30009 to see our beautiful community. You can also visit our website at www.emblem
alpharettaapts.com for additional information and a gallery of our community.
Give us a call today to see your
new apartment home at 678-919-3190
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.