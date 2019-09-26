Honored to recently be named Appen Media Group’s “Best Senior Living Community”, Village Park Senior Living would like to thank the wonderful communities and individuals that we are privileged to serve. In addition to bringing excitement and celebration to our staff and neighborhoods, receiving this award has given us the opportunity to reflect back on our humble beginnings.
After graduating with a degree in Building Construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Village Park’s founder and CEO, Tim Gary, immediately started developing his first senior living project in 1996. He continued to develop senior living properties for 20 years while carefully observing various management models and recognizing areas for improvement.
Working with a multi-faceted team including leading architects, residents, families, care staff, and managers, Tim developed Village Park Senior Living to be a senior living concept unlike anything else on the market. This new concept would reflect the style and character of the surrounding neighborhoods while providing residential options that offered care continuity through cottages and bungalows, independent, assisted, and memory care homes. Independent homes can be easily converted to assisted – no moving, no waiting. The communities are not only beautiful but intelligently designed down to every detail, combining social psychology with the artistic eye of an industry-leading architect.
In addition to thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, Village Park provides tech-enabled care, chef-led dining experiences, and a robust offering of amenities that reflect an elegant lifestyle. Focused on creating vibrant environments that nurture the dignity, health, and comfort of our families, Village Park continues to operate with one mission: to elevate the senior living experience. It is our belief that a crucial part of creating that experience is through asking the residents what they truly want and need and adapting to those needs. Our residents take an active role through resident council, town hall meetings, and a number of committees that influence everything from our restaurants’ menus to social outings to philanthropic efforts. There are many remarkable aspects of Village Park but perhaps none more remarkable than our outstanding residents.
Village Park is here to help. Get to know our independent living, assisted living, and memory care options by visiting www.villageparkseniorliving.com.
