From Kindergarten Prep - Eighth Grade, The Davis Academy teaches to the whole child, creating compassionate leaders and equipping them with skills they will use for the entirety of their academic careers and beyond. Davis graduates attend the most prestigious public and private high schools in Atlanta, they know who they are and continuously make a difference in their communities and the world.
Students learn amongst a warm and supportive community that shares common values and visions. We teach life skills, instill Jewish values, and provide diverse experiences so that our students become well-rounded and self-confident individuals. We celebrate both the ways our diversity makes our school vibrant and the individual differences that make our school community so unique. With a retention rate of 97%, The Davis Academy community is comprised of families from across the globe, nation, and 31 metro Atlanta zip codes.
Given that Davis families live across The Greater Atlanta Area, The Davis Academy has launched a FREE bus transportation program with the goal of making The Davis Academy accessible to as many families as possible. The bus program offers routes in the following areas: Alpharetta, Johns Creek, East Roswell, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Chastain, Dunwoody and new added routes in the Sandy Springs area.
The Alfred & Adele Davis Academy
8105 Roberts Drive, Atlanta, GA 30350
770-671-0085
