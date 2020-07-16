If you ask me what I wanted to accomplish in the first year of being Head of School at Atlanta Academy, I can assure you that it was never leading our school community through a pandemic. There are no historical guidelines or archived playbooks for this unprecedented situation. Every day I question what the right answer is. As a former teacher, I know that schools provide academic learning and social and emotional support critical to a child’s well-being.
Atlanta Academy’s mission to give every student the individual attention they need to succeed remains at the core of everything we do and guides every decision we make. This guiding principle helps me continue to forge new paths and challenge our faculty to explore new and innovative ways to engage our students while delivering a premier academic program.
Atlanta Academy has made many intentional and significant enhancements to protect our entire community this year as we reopen our school for the 2020-2021 school year. We have closely followed federal and state guidelines to implement additional health and safety initiatives on campus. Delivering high-quality and innovative academic excellence is a non-negotiable standard. For families where it is medically necessary to stay home or students who are uncomfortable with returning on-campus, we are proud to offer a flexible hybrid learning model for all students. This model will allow all students to participate with their teacher and classmates in real-time via a virtual classroom. Supporting families in the present while preparing for what lies ahead is challenging for anyone. But with our foundation and staying true to our values of modeling skills such as resilience, determination, courage, positivity, creativity, and more, we will continue forging new paths and moving forward. We invite you to take a private tour of our Preschool-8th grade school. Visit www.atlantaacademy.com.
